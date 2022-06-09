copy link
create picture
more
Optimism Hacker Sends 1 Million OP Tokens To Vitalik
Andrew Throuvalas-CryptoPotato
2022-06-09 19:28
Blockchain data shows that the recent, unintended recipient of 20 million OP tokens from Optimism has sent 1 million of those tokens to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
- According to Blockchain security firm PeckShield, the exploiter’s network address sent 1,000,000 OP to an address previously established as belonging to Vitalik.
- The funds are worth about $874,000 at the time of writing. This comes after the exploiter had already sold another 1 million tokens prior to the Vitalik transaction.
- Furthermore, the exploiter delegated the voting rights for the sent tokens to Yoav Weiss – a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation. Vitalik had previously delegated about 1700 tokens to the same person.
- Optimism recently completed its airdrop of the OP token, providing OP to the earliest and most dedicated users of the layer 2 network. Over 50% of eligible addresses have now claimed their tokens.
- On Wednesday, Optimism intended to send 20 million OP to the crypto market maker Wintermute. However, a transaction mistake on Wintermute’s end involving layer 2 complexities cause them to lose access to the tokens.
- An attacker claimed the OP shortly afterward, and both Optimism’s and Wintermute’s attempts to communicate with him have led to no avail.
- Wintermute has taken full responsibility for the matter and even said they were impressed by the attacker’s performance.
View full text