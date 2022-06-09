copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-09)
2022-06-09 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.24T, down by -0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,895 and $30,680 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,284, down by -0.59%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ASR, BAND, and ACM, up by 40%, 29%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Deloitte Survey: Majority Of American Merchants Prioritize Crypto As Payment MethodA survey by Deloitte in collaboration with PayPal shows that about 85% of surveyed merchants expect that cryptocurrency will be everywhere in five years' time.
- Orderly Network Raises $20M for DeFi Infrastructure on Near Protocol
- Binance Labs Among Backers of $7.6M Round for Discord Game TatsumeekoTatsumeeko, a Discord-first fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), has completed a $7.6 million seed funding round co-led by DeFiance Capital, Delphi Ventures and BITKRAFT Ventures. Binance Labs was also a participant in the round.
- Alchemy Pay partners with Binance Pay to facilitate offline crypto payment methods at ArtaverseThe Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has partnered with Binance Pay, ePayments, and QponBay.
- Ethereum’s Ropsten Testnet Has Completed Its MergeThe Ethereum blockchain’s first dress rehearsal for its upcoming Merge was successfully completed Wednesday.
- New York’s Crypto Regulator Publishes Stablecoin GuidanceThe guidance sets foundational criteria for U.S. Dollar backed stablecoins issued by DFS-regulated entities.
- Twitter to Comply with Elon Musk's Demand In Takeover DealThis will prepare him to transition Twitter’s business to his ownership and facilitate his transaction financing.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8878 (-17.65%)
- ETH: $1799.49 (-0.85%)
- BNB: $290.5 (-0.68%)
- ADA: $0.6404 (-3.79%)
- XRP: $0.4005 (-0.52%)
- SOL: $40.33 (+1.59%)
- DOGE: $0.07995 (-0.10%)
- DOT: $9.25 (+1.20%)
- TRX: $0.08131 (+0.71%)
- AVAX: $24.77 (+0.69%)
Top gainers on Binance:
