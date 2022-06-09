HBAR Foundation launches Hedera Explorer

The HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has launched Hedera Explorer. The Hedera Explorer was launched in partnership with the technology firm Acoer. Hedera Explorer is an innovative new mirror node and transaction explorer on the Hedera blockchain.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0885 at press time, down by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.