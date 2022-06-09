Harmony Protocol integrates with Router Protocol

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has integrated with Router Protocol. Harmony users can now transfer funds to and from the Harmony blockchain to every blockchain network integrated into Router Protocol's messaging mesh, the team added.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is up by 0.05% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.03960.