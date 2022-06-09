ReSource Finance to launch its mainnet on Celo

The Celo team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that ReSource Finance will launch its main network on its blockchain. ReSource Finance is building bankless infrastructure for circular trade and mutual credit networks to benefit small businesses around the world. Celo added that the launch of ReSource Mainnet would ensure thousands of global SMBs can use Celo daily to trade and access liquidity.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys.

CELO is down by 8.95% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1.302.