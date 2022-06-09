UPFI Network integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Solana

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that UPFI Network has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Solana. The Chainlink Price Feeds will help UPFI Network calculate the collateral value for its partially collateralized, partially algorithmic stablecoin, Chainlink added.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by 8.69% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $9.12 at press time.