Hedge integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Solana

Chainlink announced on Wednesday that Hedge has integrated its Price Feeds on the Solana blockchain. Hedge Protocol offers zero percent interest loans on Solana. Chainlink said its Price Feeds would help Hedge Protocol secure collateralization and liquidation ratios for Hedge borrowers, helping ensure protocol solvency even when market conditions are volatile.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by more than 8% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $9.12 at press time.