Megaverse integrates Chainlink VRF on Ethereum mainnet

Chainlink announced on Wednesday that Megaverse had integrated its Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) services on the Ethereum network. The integration means that Megaverse now has access to a tamper-proof and verifiable random number generator needed to help randomize Mega Hero NFTs in a provably fair manner.

