Alchemy Pay partners With Vision Metaverse

The Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has partnered with Vision Metaverse. Vision Metaverse is a metaverse blockchain infrastructure with a focus on linking real and virtual space and aggregating game engines. Alchemy Pay will be providing the Vision with ramps to enable the network to easily onboard global users via fiat payment standards such as credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and mobile wallets.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.

Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is down by more than 1.98% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01484.