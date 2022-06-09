Alchemy Pay partners with Binance Pay to facilitate offline crypto payment methods at Artaverse

The Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has partnered with Binance Pay, ePayments, and QponBay. The partnership sees the entities facilitate offline crypto payment methods at ‘Artaverse’, an NFT and metaverse event that is currently ongoing in Hong Kong. Participants of the event can use cryptocurrencies to buy NFTs directly on site. The cryptocurrencies supported are BNB, ETH, ACH, and USDT.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.

Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is down by 1.12% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01496.