GET Protocol launches its NFT marketplace on Immutable X

Immutable X announced on Wednesday that GET Protocol would launch its global NFT ticketing secondary marketplace on the Immutable X blockchain. With this latest development, NFT ticketors worldwide can mint/trade gas-free on the marketplace. Furthermore, fiat onramp will be made available for mainstream onboarding, Immutable X added.

is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.

