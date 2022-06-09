copy link
BlockPI launches its testnet with Klaytn
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-09 12:09
The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that BlockPI has launched its testnet on the Klaytn blockchain. BlockPI is an innovative distributed multichain Remote Procedure Call (RPC) node network and KGF fundee. Once the BlockPI network fully deploys on Klaytn, any Klaytn Endpoint node can run the BlockPI HyperNode application to join the BlockPI RPC network and earn more revenue without additional costs, the Klaytn team added.
