BlockPI launches its testnet with Klaytn

The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that BlockPI has launched its testnet on the Klaytn blockchain. BlockPI is an innovative distributed multichain Remote Procedure Call (RPC) node network and KGF fundee. Once the BlockPI network fully deploys on Klaytn, any Klaytn Endpoint node can run the BlockPI HyperNode application to join the BlockPI RPC network and earn more revenue without additional costs, the Klaytn team added.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is down by more than 3.86% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.374 per token.