Binance Market Update (2022-06-09)
Binance
2022-06-09 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 0.25% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,895 and $30,866 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,493, up by 0.07%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ASR, LTO, and OG, up by 54%, 28%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum’s Ropsten Testnet Has Completed Its MergeThe Ethereum blockchain’s first dress rehearsal for its upcoming Merge was successfully completed Wednesday.
- New York’s Crypto Regulator Publishes Stablecoin GuidanceThe guidance sets foundational criteria for U.S. Dollar backed stablecoins issued by DFS-regulated entities.
- Twitter to Comply with Elon Musk's Demand In Takeover DealThis will prepare him to transition Twitter’s business to his ownership and facilitate his transaction financing.
- Neal Stephenson Coined ‘Metaverse’ in 1992. Now He’s Building OneIn 1992, science-fiction author Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” in his hit novel “Snow Crash.” Now, 30 years later, he’s teaming up with another crypto OG, Peter Vessenes, to bring his vision to life.
- Despite the Bear Market, Michael Saylor Explains Why Bitcoin Is Going to $1MOne of bitcoin’s biggest proponents – Michael Saylor – reiterated his viewpoint that the digital asset is a better financial instrument than gold.
- New York’s Crypto Regulator Publishes Formal Stablecoin GuidanceStablecoins traded in the U.S. state of New York should be fully backed by certain assets, with these assets segregated from the issuers’ operational funds and attested to by an auditor on a regular basis, according to new guidance issued by the state’s banking and finance regulator.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.0543 (-13.03%)
- ETH: $1815.86 (+0.52%)
- BNB: $291.7 (-0.21%)
- ADA: $0.6498 (+2.67%)
- XRP: $0.4035 (+0.98%)
- SOL: $40.49 (+2.79%)
- DOGE: $0.08057 (+0.42%)
- DOT: $9.28 (+1.64%)
- TRX: $0.08173 (+0.95%)
- AVAX: $24.83 (+0.77%)
Top gainers on Binance:
