Binance Market Update (2022-06-08)

Neal Stephenson Coined ‘Metaverse’ in 1992. Now He’s Building One

In 1992, science-fiction author Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” in his hit novel “Snow Crash.” Now, 30 years later, he’s teaming up with another crypto OG, Peter Vessenes, to bring his vision to life.

Despite the Bear Market, Michael Saylor Explains Why Bitcoin Is Going to $1M

One of bitcoin’s biggest proponents – Michael Saylor – reiterated his viewpoint that the digital asset is a better financial instrument than gold.

New York’s Crypto Regulator Publishes Formal Stablecoin Guidance

Stablecoins traded in the U.S. state of New York should be fully backed by certain assets, with these assets segregated from the issuers’ operational funds and attested to by an auditor on a regular basis, according to new guidance issued by the state’s banking and finance regulator.

Binance Courts Philippine License, To Target Southeast Asia

CZ met with Philippine officials to discuss regulatory and banking support for expansion in the country.

Grayscale Hires Former US Solicitor General to Aid Bitcoin ETF Efforts

The firm aims to receive the SEC’s approval and finally convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund.

Chainlink Launches Staking Mechanism

Chainlink said that the staking mechanism will reward all the LINK investors.

Circle Launches Support for Polygon USDC

Users can convert fiat currency to Polygon USDC in seconds and convert back to fiat currency.