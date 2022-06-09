New York’s Crypto Regulator Publishes Stablecoin Guidance

On Wednesday, Adrienne Harris, superintendent of the New York state department of financial services (DFS) issued new regulatory guidance for stablecoins. The guidance sets foundational criteria for U.S. Dollar backed stablecoins issued by DFS-regulated entities.

Harris said in a statement, “Since DFS approved the first USD-backed stablecoins for issuance in New York in 2018, our regulated entities have had to meet conservative reserve requirements and provide routine attestations to protect consumers and ensure the stability of the coins issued.”

The criteria for stablecoin regulation need the token to be fully backed by a reserve of assets. This means the reserve’s market value is at least equal to the nominal value of all outstanding units of the stablecoin.

Also, the reserve assets must be clearly differentiated from the proprietary assets of the issuing entity. Importantly, the assets must be held in custody with U.S. state or federally chartered depository institutions and/or asset custodians.

The guidance also demarcated the various types of assets to be stored in the reserve. Subject to conditions, U.S. treasury bills, reverse repurchase agreements, U.S. Treasury notes, and/or U.S. Treasury bonds are allowed.