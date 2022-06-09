Twitter to Comply with Elon Musk's Demand In Takeover Deal

According to a report by Washington Post, Twitter’s board is planning to comply with Elon Musk’s demands as part of the takeover deal.

Musk’s demand for internal data and offering access to its full firehose is likely to be provided as part of the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. Firehose is a massive stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted on a daily basis.

This is to enable him to prepare for transitioning Twitter’s business to his ownership. Also, to facilitate his transaction financing.

“To do both, Musk must have a complete and accurate understanding of the very core of Twitter’s business model, its active user base.”