Infura is now a Chainlink node operator

Chainlink announced on Tuesday that Infura is joining the Chainlink Network as a node operator. Infura is a toolkit used by thousands of blockchain developers. Infura will support the supply of high-quality data to smart contracts, helping enable developers to build next-gen dApps, the Chainlink team added.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by more than 10.8% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $8.63 at press time.