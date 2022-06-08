Chiliz surpasses 1.5 million wallet addresses

The Chiliz team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has now surpassed 1.5 million wallet addresses. The team added that it is proud of this latest milestone and hopes to see the wallet addresses in its new Chiliz Chain 2.0.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a digital currency for sports, e-sports, and entertainment platforms and is adaptable across a wide range of industries. It aims to foster a blockchain ecosystem built for sports and entertainment.

CHZ is up by 1.67% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.1219.