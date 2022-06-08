copy link
Kava Network community passes Proposal 87
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-08 15:08
The Kava Network team revealed on Tuesday that its community had passed Proposal 87. Thanks to this latest development, Kava Rise enters phase one of reward distribution at 1M Kava per month. The proposal was designed to allocate 1 million KAVA tokens monthly as part of its Kava Rise incentives program. Kava Rise is a $750 million on-chain developer incentive designed to attract the most innovative developers to the Kava Network.
