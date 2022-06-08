Kava Network community passes Proposal 87

The Kava Network team revealed on Tuesday that its community had passed Proposal 87. Thanks to this latest development, Kava Rise enters phase one of reward distribution at 1M Kava per month. The proposal was designed to allocate 1 million KAVA tokens monthly as part of its Kava Rise incentives program. Kava Rise is a $750 million on-chain developer incentive designed to attract the most innovative developers to the Kava Network.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is down by more than 9.75% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.434 at press time.