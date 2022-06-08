The Sandbox partners with GamerHash

The Sandbox announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with GamerHash to bring over 700,000 gamers to the metaverse. GamerHash is an ecosystem that allows its users to share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background to receive cryptocurrencies in return. The Sandbox said this partnership is a great introduction to get hands-on experience on how NFTs, crypto, and metaverse work together.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND has added 1.7% to its value in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.3009 per token.