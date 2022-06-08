Cardano’s Vasil upgrade inches closer

Input Output, the research company behind the Cardano blockchain, revealed on Tuesday that the blockchain’s Vasil upgrade inches closer. The team said work is proceeding well, and their goal is to execute a successful upgrade / hard fork that is safe and secure. Input Output also wants an upgrade that requires minimal disruption to exchanges and other ecosystem partners.

Cardano (ADA) is an open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network with its inception dating back to 2015. It utilizes a modified version of UTXO (EUTXO) to accommodate support for smart contracts, which are currently under development.

ADA is up by more than 4.9% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.6543 at press time.