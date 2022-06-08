Circle adds support for Polygon USDC

Polygon announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Circle has added support for Polygon USDC. Polygon USDC is the first ‘bridged’ version of USDC to gain support on Circle’s platform, Circle Account and Circle APIs.

Polygon added that this integration allows developers, businesses, exchanges, and institutional traders to benefit from near-instant settlement times, cheaper transaction fees, and native cross-chain interoperability. Users can easily transfer and swap Polygon USDC to and from its native USDC counterpart across the eight blockchains that currently support it, including Algorand, Avalanche, Ethereum, Flow, Hedera, Solana, Stellar, and TRON.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 3.5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.618.