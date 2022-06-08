Celer Network community is voting on a new pricing proposal

The Celer Network has urged its community on Wednesday to vote on a new cBridge pricing proposal. The proposal, if approved, seeks to achieve a "Pareto Optimal" point where cBridge increases in both total volume and fees collected.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 0.33% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01836.