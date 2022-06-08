copy link
Celer Network community is voting on a new pricing proposal
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-08 15:00
The Celer Network has urged its community on Wednesday to vote on a new cBridge pricing proposal. The proposal, if approved, seeks to achieve a "Pareto Optimal" point where cBridge increases in both total volume and fees collected.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR, the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 0.33% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01836.
