Alchemy Pay warns its community about an ongoing scam campaign

The Alchemy Pay team warned its Twitter community on Wednesday about an ongoing scam campaign targeting Alchemy Pay users. The scam operates under the name 'Alchemy Pay Ethereum Airdrop.' The Alchemy Pay team said the campaign is not in any way connected to Alchemy Pay and advised community members not to send funds to the scammers.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.

Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is up by more than 3.38% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01777.