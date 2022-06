The IoTeX team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that its MachineFi Lab has raised $10 million to reach a $100 million valuation. The funding round was led by Samsung Next, Jump Crypto and early-stage venture capital firm DraperDragon.

IoTeX's

mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization.

IOTX

is up 6% so far today and is currently trading at $0.03462.