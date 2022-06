Cryptocurrency wallet service provider XDEFI announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has added support for the Fantom blockchain. As such, its users can now manage all their Fantom-based tokens as well as connect to more than 200 dApps available on the Fantom network.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is up by 0.09% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.3494.