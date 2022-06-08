copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-08)
Binance
2022-06-08 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 2.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,319 and $31,555 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,483, up by 2.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI, WING, and BEL, up by 252%, 88%, and 65%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Courts Philippine License, To Target Southeast Asia
CZ met with Philippine officials to discuss regulatory and banking support for expansion in the country.
- Grayscale Hires Former US Solicitor General to Aid Bitcoin ETF Efforts
The firm aims to receive the SEC’s approval and finally convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund.
- Chainlink Launches Staking Mechanism
Chainlink said that the staking mechanism will reward all the LINK investors.
- Circle Launches Support for Polygon USDC
Users can convert fiat currency to Polygon USDC in seconds and convert back to fiat currency.
- Michael Saylor: if BTC is not going to zero, it’s going to a million
- Solana Commits $100M to Support South Korean Crypto Projects
Solana to pump up to $100 million into South Korean crypto startups as it looks to penetrate a developer market.
- Metaverse-Related Economy Could be as Much as $13 Trillion: Citi
Takeaways from a research report from Citi.
- PayPal Ups Crypto Push: Users Can Now Move Coins to Other Wallets and Exchanges
PayPal is finally allowing cryptocurrency holders to transfer their digital assets off its platform to other wallets and exchanges, the feature most often requested since the fintech giant’s crypto buy, sell and hold service went live in October 2020.
- Morgan Stanley Sees Crypto Equivalent of Quantitative Tightening
Weakness in crypto markets, the failure of a dollar stablecoin and a reduction in leverage in decentralized finance (DeFi) are resulting in the “crypto equivalent of quantitative tightening,” Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a report Tuesday.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.5121 (-19.26%)
- ETH: $1807.03 (+2.15%)
- BNB: $292.4 (+2.81%)
- ADA: $0.6329 (+7.25%)
- XRP: $0.3997 (+1.94%)
- SOL: $39.37 (-0.20%)
- DOGE: $0.08022 (+0.36%)
- DOT: $9.13 (-0.11%)
- TRX: $0.08098 (+0.01%)
- AVAX: $24.64 (+2.54%)
Top gainers on Binance:
