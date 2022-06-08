Binance Market Update (2022-06-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 2.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,319 and $31,555 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,483, up by 2.89%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI , WING , and BEL , up by 252%, 88%, and 65%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: