Grayscale Hires Former US Solicitor General to Aid Bitcoin ETF Efforts

The world’s largest digital asset manager – Grayscale – hired Donald B. Verrilli as additional legal counsel. With his help, the firm aims to receive the SEC’s approval and finally convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund.

Grayscale Reinforces Bitcoin ETF Team

In a recent tweet, Grayscale raised hopes that Verrilli could be a great addition to the company’s “strongest possible team of legal minds” that work towards launching a spot Bitcoin ETF. He will serve as a senior legal strategist, collaborating with the firm’s attorneys and in-house counsel.

Verrilli is an American lawyer with rich experience, having won numerous law cases throughout his career. In 2011, former President Barack Obama appointed him as the Solicitor General of the United States. Verrilli served in that position until 2016.