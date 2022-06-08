copy link
Circle Launches Support for Polygon USDC
Binance
2022-06-08 04:33
Circle announced support for Polygon USDC on Circle's payments and treasury platform. It allows developers building on Circle APIs to automate flows from fiat into Polygon USDC.
According to the announcement, Polygon USDC is the first 'bridged' version of USDC to be supported on Circle's platform. Businesses can convert fiat currency to Polygon USDC in seconds and easily convert back to fiat currency.
