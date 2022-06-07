FLOW Blockchain Surpasses $1 Billion in All-Time NFT Sales

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

FLOW Blockchain Surpasses $1 Billion in All-Time NFT Sales

Raphael Minter - BeInCrypto
2022-06-07 20:15
Flow continues to cross non-fungible token (NFT) milestones after reaching new landmarks to become one of the top five biggest blockchains by all-time sales volume.
Flow is one of the most popular blockchains when it comes to taking a stake in digital collectibles since the platform was created with the sole purpose of creating scalable and low-cost NFTs. According to Be[In]Crypto Research, Flow had a total sales volume in the region of $1.06 billion, as of June 5.
This comes as a massive boost to Flow after its native asset, FLOW, fell steeply in the market crash of May, erasing 50% of the coin’s price.
This milestone has placed Flow in fourth place behind Solana, Ronin, and Ethereum. With that said, Flow is above Polygon, WAX, Avalanche, Immutable X, Palm, Tezos, Panini, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Source: All-Time NFT Blockchain Sales Volume Ranking by CryptoSlam

What caused soaring Flow sales volume?

When you observe the rise in the number of unique buyers from January 2021, the growth in sales led to the chain’s increasing total transaction counts, with 19,185 unique buyers and 505,572 transactions. By the end of January, Flow sales volume was approximately $40.55 million.
Unique buyers spiked by 321% from January to 80,822 in February 2021.
Source: February 2021 Unique Buyers Chart by CryptoSlam
This month also proved to be Flow’s all-time high in monthly sales volume. Flow recorded sales of around $224.07 million.
Source: February 2021 Monthly Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam
Most of the sales came from one of the biggest selling NFTs, NBA Top Shot. Other NFTs that contributed to this milestone include NFL ALL DAY, BALLERZ, Matrix World, UFC Strike, Evolution (Ben Mauro), Flunks, and Flovatar.
Other months that made remarkable contributions to Flow sales volume include March ($209.68 million), April 2021 ($83.04 million); January ($61.93 million), and February 2022 ($57.49 million).

FLOW price reaction

FLOW opened on Jan. 1, 2022, at $8.80, reached a yearly high of $9.44 on Jan. 2, and tested a yearly low of $2.31 on May 27. FLOW was exchanging hands for $2.60 at the time of writing. Overall, this equates to a 73% in the price of the coin throughout 2022.
Source: FLOW/USD Chart by TradingView
What do you think about this subject? Write to us and tell us!
The post FLOW Blockchain Surpasses $1 Billion in All-Time NFT Sales appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text