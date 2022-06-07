copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-07)
Binance
2022-06-07 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, down by -0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,200 and $31,571 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,076, down by -1.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI, RSR, and VIDT, up by 49%, 23%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Australian Mayor: Crypto Payments For Local Taxes In The Works
- Animoca Brands Reveals How Much its Investment Portfolio is WorthThe company reported a cash balance of just $98 million, compared to $211 million worth of crypto holdings.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.4675 (-10.43%)
- ETH: $1848.54 (-0.74%)
- BNB: $293 (-2.95%)
- ADA: $0.6307 (+4.23%)
- XRP: $0.4138 (+3.53%)
- SOL: $40.46 (-4.26%)
- DOGE: $0.0814 (-0.57%)
- DOT: $9.34 (-2.40%)
- TRX: $0.08238 (+1.01%)
- AVAX: $25.2 (-3.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
