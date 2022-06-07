Bitcoin Choppy Around $30K; Support at $25K-$27K

Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a choppy trading range as short-term indicators are neutral. The cryptocurrency could find support at $25,000 and $27,000 as price continues to stabilize from last month's sell-off.

BTC was trading around $29,800 at press time and is down by 4% over the past 24 hours.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart returned below the 50 neutral mark, indicating weak momentum behind the latest price bounces above $30,000. On the weekly chart, the RSI is the most oversold since March 2020, which preceded a rise in crypto prices.

Still, indicators can remain oversold for several weeks, especially within a price downtrend. That means upside could be limited for BTC, with immediate resistance at the 50-day moving average, currently at $33,371.