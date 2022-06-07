Binance Market Update (2022-06-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, down by -4.40% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,200 and $31,571 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,863, down by -5.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG , COCOS , and JUV , up by 15%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: