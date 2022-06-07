copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-07)
Binance
2022-06-07 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, down by -4.40% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,200 and $31,571 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,863, down by -5.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, COCOS, and JUV, up by 15%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Australian Mayor: Crypto Payments For Local Taxes In The Works
- Animoca Brands Reveals How Much its Investment Portfolio is WorthThe company reported a cash balance of just $98 million, compared to $211 million worth of crypto holdings.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.2647 (-15.22%)
- ETH: $1779.36 (-5.70%)
- BNB: $282.3 (-6.86%)
- ADA: $0.6141 (+0.89%)
- XRP: $0.3947 (-1.69%)
- SOL: $39.03 (-8.72%)
- DOGE: $0.08031 (-3.23%)
- DOT: $9.09 (-6.19%)
- TRX: $0.081 (-2.10%)
- AVAX: $24.3 (-8.61%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- OG/BUSD (+15%)
- COCOS/BUSD (+10%)
- JUV/BUSD (+9%)
