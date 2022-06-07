PolyDEX launches on the Harmony protocol

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Tuesday that PolyDEX 2.0 is now live on its blockchain. PolyDEX aggregates prices from all major DEXes and ONE users will be able to get real-time rates through the platform, Harmony Protocol added.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by more than 8% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.03911.