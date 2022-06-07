Algorand Foundation warns its community about FIFA-related scams

The Algorand Foundation warned its community about ongoing FIFA-related scams. The team said there are groups on social media who have represented themselves as representatives of Algorand with opportunities to buy on a "FIFA" related project. Algorand Foundation told its community to disregard such messages as they are scams.

Algorand

is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network".

ALGO

is trading at $0.3876 at press time, down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours.