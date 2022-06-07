copy link
Algorand Foundation warns its community about FIFA-related scams
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-07 14:15
The Algorand Foundation warned its community about ongoing FIFA-related scams. The team said there are groups on social media who have represented themselves as representatives of Algorand with opportunities to buy on a "FIFA" related project. Algorand Foundation told its community to disregard such messages as they are scams.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network". ALGO is trading at $0.3876 at press time, down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours.
