The Fantom team announced via Twitter on Monday that DeFi wallet Frontier has integrated FTM and other Fantom-based tokens. With this integration, Frontier users can now create, import, and track wallets (in real-time) and exchange Fantom tokens via the DeFi wallet.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is down by more than 7% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.3459.