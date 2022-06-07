Polygon joins the Joint Innovation Centre

Polygon announced on Monday that it has joined the Joint Innovation Centre. The center is pioneered by Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Amazon Web Service, and Intel India. Polygon will work with the other members to bring Web3 to the aviation industry and enhance the passenger experience.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC

is down by 8.3% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.595.