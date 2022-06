The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Monday that the SWFT Blockchain is now part of its Pioneer Program. It added that SWFT supports over 500 tokens and connects to more than 30 exchanges, allowing users to swap, send and manage assets easily from their app.

Kava

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is down by more than 4% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.456 at press time.