Multichain officially launches on the Kava Network

The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Monday that Multichain has officially launched on its blockchain. With this deployment, Kava users can gain access to ERC-20 tokens like USDT, USDC and DAI. Kava users can also bridge assets from the Ethereum and BNBChain blockchains directly to Kava.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is down by more than 4.37% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.560 at press time.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $4.79.