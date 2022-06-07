Eternal Paradox to launch on Gala Games soon

The Gala Games team announced on Monday that Eternal Paradox first playable mobile Android game on its platform. Players can own the NFT Land and allow other players to build their castles as tenants. Gala Games added that Eternal Paradox follows the standard 4X basics: Explore, Exploit, Expand, and Exterminate.

Gala is a gaming and NFT platform that aims to build an ecosystem of blockchain games, which operates on both Ethereum and BSC. The platform offers various features including a platform for NFT games (Gala Games) and an NFT marketplace (Gala Store).

GALA has surged by nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.07981.