Grit will be the first Gala game on the Epic Games Store

The Gala Games team announced on Monday that Grit will be the first Gala game to become available on the Epic Games Store. Epic Game Store is one of the largest game stores in the world, with over 194 million users globally. Grit, a battle royale title set in the Wild West being built by Team Grit.

Gala is a gaming and NFT platform that aims to build an ecosystem of blockchain games, which operates on both Ethereum and BSC. The platform offers various features including a platform for NFT games (Gala Games) and an NFT marketplace (Gala Store).

GALA has surged by 0.64% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.07968.