Gala Games partners with Universal Games and Digital Platforms

The Gala Games team announced on Monday that it has partnered with Universal Games and Digital Platforms on a Battlestar Galactica Web3 game. Project Saturn is a Battlestar Galactica-themed blockchain game. The game is being developed by Revolving Games in collaboration with Gala Games and Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

Gala is a gaming and NFT platform that aims to build an ecosystem of blockchain games, which operates on both Ethereum and BSC. The platform offers various features including a platform for NFT games (Gala Games) and an NFT marketplace (Gala Store).

GALA has surged by 1.7% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.08003.