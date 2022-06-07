copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-07)
Binance
2022-06-07 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -5.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,200 and $31,740 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,624, down by -5.87%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include OG, UNFI, and SANTOS, up by 29%, 19%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Australian Mayor: Crypto Payments For Local Taxes In The Works
- Animoca Brands Reveals How Much its Investment Portfolio is WorthThe company reported a cash balance of just $98 million, compared to $211 million worth of crypto holdings.
- Brazilian Soccer Club Sao Paulo Accepts Crypto as a Payment MethodSao Paulo fans can now buy home match tickets with Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other digital assets.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.3474 (-19.49%)
- ETH: $1769.29 (-7.01%)
- BNB: $284.4 (-8.52%)
- ADA: $0.5902 (-6.94%)
- XRP: $0.3921 (-3.07%)
- SOL: $39.45 (-10.30%)
- DOGE: $0.07991 (-4.76%)
- DOT: $9.12 (-8.06%)
- TRX: $0.08101 (-3.91%)
- AVAX: $24.02 (-11.98%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- OG/BUSD (+29%)
- UNFI/BUSD (+19%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+9%)
