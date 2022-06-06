Binance Market Update (2022-06-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.28T, up by 2.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,791 and $31,740 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,435, up by 4.60%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI , BEL , and MC , up by 36%, 25%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: