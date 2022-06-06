copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-06)
Binance
2022-06-06 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.28T, up by 2.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,791 and $31,740 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,435, up by 4.60%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI, BEL, and MC, up by 36%, 25%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (May 30th-Jun 5th): On the Verge of a Major Price Movement
- Bitcoin Mega Whale Holdings Touch One-Year High As BTC Jumps Past $31,000On-chain data provider Santiment notes that the total whale holdings by Bitcoin have touched their one-month high.
- Goldman Sachs Survey Shows Insurers Are Warming Up to Bitcoin and CryptoThe recent survey from Goldman Sachs shows that insurance firms, however, show interest in learning about crypto and the supporting infrastructure.
- Yuga Labs Confirms Discord Server Hack; 200 ETH Worth of NFTs Stolen
- Bitcoin Registers First Weekly Green Candle in 10 WeeksAs of press time, Bitcoin is trading 4% up at a price of $30,990 with a market cap of $589 billion.
- Solana Blockchain Surpasses $2 Billion in All-Time NFT SalesSolana reaches new milestones about the biggest blockchains by all-time NFT sales volume.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.9876 (-2.54%)
- ETH: $1861.48 (+2.24%)
- BNB: $301.7 (+0.17%)
- ADA: $0.6046 (+4.82%)
- XRP: $0.3997 (+0.15%)
- SOL: $42.23 (+6.51%)
- DOGE: $0.08184 (+0.00%)
- DOT: $9.57 (+0.63%)
- TRX: $0.08152 (-0.80%)
- AVAX: $26 (+4.88%)
Top gainers on Binance:
