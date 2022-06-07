copy link
Animoca Brands Reveals How Much its Investment Portfolio is Worth
Andrew Throuvalas
2022-06-07 01:59
Animoca Brands – a blockchain game publisher and venture capital company – has released its investor update for the first four months of 2022. The firm reportedly held over 340 investments worth about $1.5 billion in total.
- The report showed $573 million in Animoca’s bookings and other income from January 1st to April 30th.
- “Bookings” included token sales, NFT sales, and non-blockchain activities. “Other income” included gains and losses on the company’s investments and digital asset holdings.
- Animoca has been a heavy investor in various sectors of the crypto industry. It put $10 million towards the blockchain gaming platform Lava Labs in March and co-led an $88 million series B funding round for Hex Trust days prior.
- The company reported a cash balance of just $98 million, compared to $211 million worth of crypto holdings. These holdings included Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a mixture of top stablecoins.
- Other digital asset holdings, such as third-party tokens, amounted to $659 million. It also holds $4.2 billion in crypto tokens on reserve (such as SAND, QUIDD, PRIMATE, and others), but these are not included on the firm’s balance sheet.
- Animoca partnered with Yuga Labs on the latter’s recently announced Otherside project – a metaverse game built for BAYC.
- The company received a $360 million raise in January, led by Liberty City Ventures, Winklevoss Capital, and Soros Fund Management. The raise brought its total valuation to $5.5 billion.
