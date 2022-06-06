Binance Market Update (2022-06-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.28T, up by 3.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,734 and $31,740 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,530, up by 5.32%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MC , UNFI , and BEL , up by 29%, 28%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: