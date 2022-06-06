Gala Games integrates Chainlink VRF

Chainlink announced on Wednesday that Gala Games has integrated the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Ethereum blockchain. Gala Games said it now has access to a tamper-proof and verifiable random number generator (RNG) that can help power truly random VOX drops and item distribution from Snoop Stash Boxes. Also, Chainlink VRF acts as a future-proof source of randomness needed for all RNG-based functions, giving users high assurances that Gala Games is committed to creating fun and fair gameplay.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 7.7% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.96 at press time.

Gala is a gaming and NFT platform that aims to build an ecosystem of blockchain games, which operates on both Ethereum and BSC. The platform offers various features including a platform for NFT games (Gala Games) and an NFT marketplace (Gala Store).

GALA is up by 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.07943.