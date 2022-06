The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that dForce has joined its Pioneer program. Kava added that offers a full suite of DeFi protocols from asset lending, trading, & staking, serving as DeFi infrastructure in Web3.

Kava

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is up by 5% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.680 at press time.