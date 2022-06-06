TDROP On-chain Governance launches on Theta mainnet

The Theta team announced in a Medium post on Wednesday that the TDROP Governance site is released on Theta Mainnet. Theta said this latest development is the first step in TDROP stakers directly governing how the TDROP token rewards and its other parameters like liquidity mining are distributed. It is also paving the way for decentralized governance of the Theta blockchain, the team added.

Theta is a decentralized video delivery network powered by users, running on a dedicated blockchain (Theta Network). Its value proposition is to reduce the costs of content delivery networks by effectively creating a mesh network of shared content.

THETA is currently trading at $1.338, up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours.