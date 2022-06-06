Hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger announced on Wednesday that Hedera is now supported on Ledger Live. With the support, Ledger users can buy (through MoonPay), sell, and manage their HBAR seamlessly, from the security of their Ledger Nano wallets.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0960 at press time, up by more than 3.56% over the last 24 hours.